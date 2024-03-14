Instagram Experiments With More Frames Within Carousel Posts

Instagram’s experimenting with broader carousel posts, with some users now able to add up to 15 images to their IG carousel uploads.

As you can see in this example, shared by creator economy expert Lia Haberman, some users are being notified that they can now add up to 15 images to a single post, which is an increase from the current limit of 10 posts within a carousel.

That could give you more capacity to showcase your latest holiday in a single stream, or provide more context about a project, event, etc.

And while expanding carousel length could also get overwhelming at some stage, an additional five frames feels relatively safe, and should provide extra space as needed, without making it feel like it should be a separate post.

It’s a minor addition on balance, but it could have a big impact, in terms of how you share in the app. And for brands, it could also facilitate more context on product announcements and listings. Again, I would be wary of sharing too much in a single update, but having a few more slots could be helpful in certain circumstances.

Anecdotally, some users have also claimed to be able to add 20 posts to a carousel, which could be another element of this experiment. We’ve asked Instagram for more info, and we’ll update this post if/when we hear back.

UPDATE: Instagram has confirmed that it's testing the capacity "to add more than ten photos to a carousel Feed post with a small group of people." IG says that it will have more to share as it gains feedback and learnings from users.