Instagram expands Reels post-view ads to all advertisers

Instagram is giving more advertisers access to its post view ads in Reels, according to a press release sent to Social Media Today. The post view ads display a promotion after the conclusion of an organic Reel in-stream.

As displayed in these example screens, Instagram’s post view ads in Reels insert an auto-play ad between Reels clips, in order to facilitate improved placement, and catch engaged Reels users.

The ads include a 5-second countdown on the organic Reel, alerting the viewing to the promoted content, which can also be skipped in-stream. Instagram has also added a manual skip button to the display.

If a user chooses to skip an ad, they’ll be returned to the original Reel they had been viewing. Swiping will move them to the next clip in the feed.

Instagram said the placement option will only be displayed after eligible organic Reels that are longer than 60 seconds in length.

Instagram has been testing variations of Reels ad placement, including trending ads, which enable marketers to place their promotions alongside trending Reels content. This variation provides another option to consider, with more businesses able to choose this placement within their Reels ad setup.

And it’s worth considering. Meta reported in February 2025 that users now share more than 4.5 billion Reels across IG and Facebook every day. The company also reported that 50% of all user time spent on Instagram is now dedicated to Reels consumption.

Tapping into that stream could yield good exposure results and drive more brand awareness.

Instagram said the expanded Reels placement option will be available within the existing Reels ad tools within Campaign Manager, and will be rolling out to all advertisers globally “over the next few days.”