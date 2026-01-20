Meta Adds More Languages To AI Translations for Reels

Listen to the article 2 min This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback

This could provide a significant boost for Reels creators.

Late last week, Meta announced an update to its AI translation options for Reels, with an additional five languages now available within its translation options.

Meta first launched its AI translation for Reels in August last year, enabling users to translate English and Spanish language clips, with Meta’s AI tools even able to lip sync your audio to match your chosen language.

It added Hindi and Portuguese translation in October, and now, you’ll have even more ways to view Reels from other regions.

As explained by Meta:

“AI-powered translations for Reels are starting to roll out in more languages, including Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, and Kannada, on Instagram. These new additions build on our existing language support for English, Hindi, Portuguese, and Spanish.”

The addition of more of the languages spoken in India is significant, because India is now the biggest single market for both Facebook and Instagram usage, beating out the U.S. by a significant margin.

As such, the capacity to translate your Reels into more natural language for this audience could give some creators a big boost in their audience reach.

Meta’s AI Translations use the sound and tone of the creators own voice, in alignment with lip-synching, to create a more authentic representation of the original clip.

And thus far, it’s having an impact. Instagram chief Adam Mosseri says that creators are seeing increased reach due to translated content, with more Reels from around the world now making their way into people’s feeds.

It could be a valuable consideration, and having the capacity to connect in more languages could boost your exposure to millions more Reels viewers.

In order to activate Meta’s AI translations, you’ll need to have a Page, or have professional mode turned on, and have at least 1,000 followers. Meta’s AI translations are available in countries where Meta AI is available (more info here).