Instagram Expands Sensitive Content Control Options

Instagram has announced an expansion of its Sensitive Content Control options, which it first launched last July, providing more ways for users to manage their in-app experience.

Originally only covering the app’s ‘Explore’ element, Instagram will now enable users to manage the content that they see in all sections of the app.

As explained by Instagram:

“Starting today, the Sensitive Content Control will cover all surfaces where we make recommendations. In addition to Explore, you will now be able to control the amount of sensitive content and accounts you see in Search, Reels, Accounts You Might Follow, Hashtag Pages and In-Feed Recommendations. With this update, we’re also applying the technology we use to enforce our Recommendation Guidelines to Instagram's recommendations on Search and Hashtag pages. This update will be available to everyone in the coming weeks.”

As you can see in the screenshots above, Instagram’s sensitive content controls provide three options: “More”, “Standard” and “Less”.

“Standard” is the default state, and will prevent people from seeing some sensitive content and accounts. “More” enables people to see more sensitive content and accounts, whereas “Less” means they see less of this content than the default state. For people under the age of 18, the “More” option is unavailable.”

That’ll help to reduce exposure to potentially harmful content in the app, which is a significant concern for parents, in particular, especially given the amount of time their kids are now spending in online environments.

That’s been further amplified by the pandemic, with youngsters forced online to maintain social connection and engagement. It’s impossible for parents to monitor what their kids are seeing at all times, but any measure to better protect them from the worst of the web is a bonus, as they seek to minimize confusion and harm caused by such.

Parental controls also provide additional assurance on this front, and Instagram also added new parental control options in December last year.

Sensitive content controls are another element, which are obviously not solely focused on youngsters, as such, but could help in adding extra assurance for parents.

As well as, of course, for regular users. One misguided search could lead you down the wrong path very easily, and it can be handy to have these extra measures to avoid unexpected, and unwanted visuals popping up on screen.

It’s another important step for IG, which continues to develop new tools to protect users from negative experiences.

To change your Sensitive Content Controls on Instagram: