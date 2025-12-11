Instagram Launches Celebrity-Led Video Series to Highlight Online Dangers

Instagram has launched a new initiative to help parents discuss online safety with their kids, with a video series called “Carversations,” which showcases “authentic conversations between parents and teens – right where some of the best talks happen: in the car.”

The first episode features musician Usher going for a drive with his teenage sons, and discussing a range of topics focused on mindful web use.

The idea is that this will give parents and teens insights into a broader range of perspectives around safe web use, with the information being communicated in a more informal, more familiar way, from other teens and from influential celebrities.

As explained by Instagram:

“Car rides can be a great place for parents and teens to have open, honest dialogue about tougher topics. With Carversations, we’re highlighting the real, thoughtful exchanges families have about technology, social media, and growing up in today’s digital world.”

And while the conversations are supposed to evolve naturally, as they would on a drive with your own kids, the parents in each case will be steering the discussion specifically towards web safety.

“Each episode will feature a well-known parent and their teenager (or teenagers) sharing candid stories and reflections about what it means to grow up in an increasingly online world and the family dynamics that come along with that. You’ll hear firsthand how teens are using Instagram to explore their creativity, connect with friends – and even their parents – and how parents are supporting their teens online.”

It could be a good way to engage more people in discussions around key safety elements and concerns, as the discussion includes teens who speak their language and lingo. But then again, a lot will depend on who the celebrities are, as I can’t imagine many teens will sit through a 10-minute video of people they don’t know, or care about, discussing web safety.

The right celebrities will make this a more resonant initiative, though getting that balance will be difficult, as Meta is seemingly looking to appeal to parents and teens with these clips.

Basically, it’s an interesting idea, but I’m not sure that many people will be tuning in if it’s not someone they care about, or the conversation isn’t engaging. And as it’s being guided towards harmful behaviors, in a very deliberate manner, the discussion can feel a little too scripted and preachy at times.

But it’s worth trying, and with Instagram dealing with ongoing concerns about teen safety, which could see more regions following Australia’s lead, and restricting social media use among younger users, it’s another measure to provide an alternative to such limits.

Instagram’s “Carversations” will be available to watch on Instagram’s main profile in the app, while you can also catch them on IG’s YouTube channel.