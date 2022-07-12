Instagram Launches Initial Test of New 'Creator Marketplace' Influencer Discovery Platform

It’s been in development for some time, and today, Instagram has launched an initial test of its Creator Marketplace for Instagram specifically.

As you can see in this screenshot, much like Facebook’s Brand Collabs Manager platform, Instagram’s Creator Marketplace will enable advertisers to search for potential creators to partner with on campaigns.

As explained by Instagram:

“Instagram’s creator marketplace is a new destination that allows brands to find creators they may want to connect with. They can use the desktop experience within Meta Business Suite to filter creators by gender, age, number of followers and interests. They’ll also be able to filter for creators based on the demographics of their engaged audience, using filters including gender, age, interests, country and city; see creators who have expressed interest in working with them, have tagged them or follow them; see similar creators to those they’ve already found through the filters; and add creators to saved lists.”

In other words, it’s a comprehensive tool for finding potential creative partners for campaigns, which could be hugely valuable, especially given the increasing focus on Reels, which requires in-depth knowledge of trends and usage behaviors to maximize appeal and resonance.

Through the new Creator Marketplace, brands will be able to manage the full campaign process, in partnership with their chosen creators, including details like desired deliverables, payment, and other information.

“Any messages brands send creators will land in a newly created Partnerships Messages inbox. Creators can respond to brands and coordinate with them directly within the Instagram app.”

That could make it much easier to manage your Instagram influencer campaigns – and as noted, with new creative trends and usage behaviors in the app, it may well be an essential pathway to maximizing your marketing performance in the app.

But it’s not widely available yet. Instagram says that the Creator Marketplace platform is currently being tested on an invite-only basis with brands active in the US.

So you can’t sign-up just yet. But it’s coming soon, and it could well become a key tool in your Instagram marketing toolkit.