Instagram Launches New Click to WhatsApp Message Ads to Facilitate Cross-App Connection

It previewed the coming option earlier this month, and today, Instagram has announced that all businesses can now connect their WhatsApp business account to Instagram to facilitate new connection opportunities in the app.

As you can see here, by connecting your WhatsApp business account, you’ll be able to add a new WhatsApp connection tab to your Instagram business profile, providing another way for people to get in touch, and spark direct conversations with your business.

Which could be a big deal - according to Facebook, 75% of adults want to communicate with businesses via messaging. Which seems high, but even if that’s partially correct, providing a means for each individual to contact you via message, and in the messaging app they prefer, could be a positive step.

In addition to this, once you’ve connected your WhatsApp business account, you’ll also be able to boost posts that drive customers to message you in the app.

As explained by Instagram:

“Boosting a post that drives to WhatsApp allows businesses to reach more people and excite them to be their next customer through personalization. Businesses can also choose to streamline their messages and take advantage of WhatsApp's automatic responses and organizational tools.”

In addition to this, Facebook’s also working on a new ad messaging process that will detect the messaging platform used most often by the individual user, then prompt them to message your brand on that service, if your business has an active account on the relevant app.

Which is another reason to connect up your WhatsApp business profile on IG, because even if you don’t use it all that much, your customers might, and they might prefer to get in touch via a specific app.

To run a promoted WhatsApp connection via your Instagram account:

Under profile settings, add your WhatsApp business number to “contact options” on your Instagram business account.

Choose an existing post on your Instagram business account that would inspire your audience.

Click the blue boost button, choose messages and select WhatsApp

Set a goal, audience, budget and duration for your ad that will help you reach your objectives.

Review your selections, preview your ad and tap “create your ad.”

Once approved, your ad will go live within 24 hours .

It could be a good addition – or at the least, worth an experiment in your process.