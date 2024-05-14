Instagram Launches New Interview Series With Top Creators

Looking for ways to refine your IG strategy? This will help.

Today, Instagram has launched a new informational interview series, which will feature a range of IG creators talking with Instagram development leaders about the platform, their concerns, their challenges, etc.

The first episode in the “Creator POV” series features comedy creator @ezee talking with Instagram chief Adam Mosseri about everything from platform strategy, new features, the performance of videos versus photos, sharing positivity, and more.

The interview series is designed to provide more insights, direct from creators, into all aspects of growing on IG, including effective monetization approaches, community engagement, AI advances, and more.

It could provide some valuable insights for your IG strategy, with popular creators sharing their experiences, as well as their demands for new features, direct with decision-makers at the app, who can then inform them of where each element is placed, and whether it’s a possibility of being enacted.

And definitely, it is interesting to hear how popular creators have built their presence and strategy in the app.

Some potentially valuable pointers and notes either way. You can check out the first video in the series via the embed above (or here), while Instagram says that it’s planning to publish more interviews “over the next few months.”