 Skip to main content
site logo

Instagram Publishes Three New Guides to Help Brands Maximize their Holiday Marketing Efforts

Published Sept. 22, 2022
By
Content and Social Media Manager

With the holiday shopping push already shifting into gear, now is the time to update your social profiles and posting approach, in order to maximize the opportunities of the season.

And if Instagram is part of your social media marketing strategy, then this will help – today, Instagram has shared a new series of guides on how brands can utilize different elements of the app, covering Reels, Shops and creator collaborations.

As per Instagram:

Our Business of Instagram series of how-to guides will help you reach your business goals with tactical guidance on how to set your shop up on Instagram up for success, make effective Reels video ads and build connections with new communities through creator partnerships.

The three guides, each of which you can download here, provide overviews of the key considerations for each element, all summarized into brief, 8-9 page summaries to help guide your planning.

Instagram Guides

And there’s some good info here, including notes on how to utilize Reels, Instagram’s fastest-growing content type.

Instagram guides

Of course, Reels on IG has seemingly hit some problems of late, but even so, with Instagram looking to push Reels wherever it can, it could provide a key promotional pathway this holiday season, and these tips could help to refine your Reels approach.

The creator collaboration guide, meanwhile, outlines important considerations in selecting the right creators to partner with.

Instagram Guides

Again, each guide is only brief, so there aren’t in-depth rundowns on every aspect. But they do provide some key pointers and considerations, which could help to boost your overall IG approach.

Worth checking out either way – you can download Instagram’s brand marketing guides here.

Editors' pick

  • Elon Musk
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Daniel Oberhaus/Wikimedia Commons on April 18, 2022
    Tracker

    The Complete Elon Musk–Twitter Saga

    For months, we’ve all been waiting to hear the verdict on Elon Musk’s $44 billion deal with Twitter. Now, as Musk seeks to terminate this deal, we must wait on the courts to decide the fate of this contract.

    By Emma Wiltshire and Andrew Hutchinson • July 11, 2022

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
First-Party Data by SimplicityDX Confirms Social Commerce Is Going Through a Metamorphosis
From SimplicityDX
September 14, 2022

Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

Get started

Read next
  • Elon Musk
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Daniel Oberhaus/Wikimedia Commons on April 18, 2022
    Tracker

    The Complete Elon Musk–Twitter Saga

    For months, we’ve all been waiting to hear the verdict on Elon Musk’s $44 billion deal with Twitter. Now, as Musk seeks to terminate this deal, we must wait on the courts to decide the fate of this contract.

    By Emma Wiltshire and Andrew Hutchinson • July 11, 2022
Latest in Digital Strategy
© 2022 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell