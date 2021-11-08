x
Instagram Shares 3 Tips to Help Build Your Audience [Infographic]

Published Nov. 8, 2021
Are you looking for ways to maximize your Instagram efforts this holiday season?

Instagram has provided some quick tips to help, via Lolly Hu, the founder of stationery brand ‘Oh Lolly Day’ which has built a large, engaged audience in the app.

Hu’s tips center on community building, and facilitating engagement – because social media users don’t just want to find new things, they also want to contribute their thoughts and opinions, and ideally, become a part of a larger community of like-minded, or at least like-interested, people.

The pointers here are simple, and relatively easy to action – and they just might help drive more engagement and growth for your business. You can check out Instagram’s original post here.

Instagram SMB tips

