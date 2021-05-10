x
Instagram Shares Helpful Overviews of DM Controls and Product Tags in Posts

Published May 10, 2021
This is helpful - today, Instagram has shared some new tips to help people make best use of the DM control tools available to them, while it's also shared a quick overview of how business accounts can apply product tags in feed posts, Stories, Reels and IGTV.

First off, on DMs - in his second video looking at platform features, Instagram chief Adam Mosseri has provided some pointers on how to use the various DM tools available, which you may not be aware of.

The key features Mosseri highlights are:

  • Message requests - As Mosseri notes, musician T-Pain recently shared a post which showed a wide range of DM requests that he'd received which he didn't know about, which has prompted Mosseri to highlight how this element works
  • Mark as Unread - Mosseri notes that if you long-press on a message, you can mark it as 'unread'. Which could be important, given that Instagram announced that it's adding new read receipts to Instagram Direct just last week.
  • Vanish Mode - Mosseri also highlights Vanish Mode, which, when activated, will make seen messages disappear when you close the chat. Facebook first announced Vanish Mode in September last year.
  • Privacy controls - Finally, Mosseri also looks at the various DM control options you have available in Setting>Privacy>Messaging 

It's a handy overview of the range of DM tools that you have available to you on the platform, particularly, as noted, the option top 'Mark as unread', which could become more relevant as Instagram's new read receipts notifiers roll out.

Over on the Instagram Creator account, it's also shared a handy overview of how to tag products in your Instagram posts, including Stories, Reels and IGTV.

It's a basic overview of the options you have available, but it covers all the key elements of how product tags work in each. 

Overall, these are some handy notes, which could highlight a few things you may not have been aware of, or help to guide you in maximizing your IG content. 

Either way, both clips are worth checking out to ensure you're aware of your various options.

