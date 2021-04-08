x
site logo

Instagram Provides Handy Navigation Tips to Streamline Your Usage of the App

Author

By

Published

April 8, 2021

This could be a handy reminder, or maybe new information for those not aware of the full functionality of Instagram's UI.

Today, Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri has outlined a range of tips on how to use the app's various navigation shortcuts.

The shortcuts outlined in the video clip are as follows:

  • Tap on the Home icon to go back to the top of your main feed
  • Press and hold on the search icon to begin a keyword search, rather than tapping through to the Explore tab
  • Double-tap on the profile tab to quickly switch between accounts
  • Tap and hold to pause Stories
  • 'Peeking' on posts in the Explore tab by pressing and holding on the thumbnail image

These are not new functionalities, but it's a good reminder of these various shortcut functions, which could both streamline your own usage of Instagram, while also making you look like you're all across the latest to your friends.

The newest of these functions, as Mosseri notes, is the option to switch accounts by double-tapping on the profile image, which Instagram added late last year. That could be handy for those who regularly post to multiple accounts - which is especially relevant for social media managers.

Just don't post your personal updates on your brand account. Always check the profile icon before posting.

As noted, the video clip is a handy reminder of some helpful in-app tools, which could be beneficial in your process.

Follow on Twitter

Filed Under: Social Media Updates

Editors' pick

  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Pew Research on April 08, 2021

    New Data Reveals the Latest Social Media Usage Trends, Including the Rise of Reddit, TikTok and Snapchat

    The latest data from Pew Research shows that Facebook remains the key social app of choice, while younger users are flocking to Snapchat and TikTok.

    By Andrew Hutchinson • April 07, 2021

    • Press Releases

    Discover announcements from companies in your industry.

    ALIBI Brings Professional, Hollywood-Level Music Licensing to Independent Video Creators wit...
    Press Release from ALIBI Music

    Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

    Post a Press Release

    View all | Post a press release
    Read next
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Pew Research on April 08, 2021

    New Data Reveals the Latest Social Media Usage Trends, Including the Rise of Reddit, TikTok and Snapchat

    The latest data from Pew Research shows that Facebook remains the key social app of choice, while younger users are flocking to Snapchat and TikTok.

    By Andrew Hutchinson • April 07, 2021
    • Latest in Social Media Updates
  • Instagram Provides Handy Navigation Tips to Streamline Your Usage of the App
    By Andrew Hutchinson • April 08, 2021
  • TikTok Launches New 'Wellness Hub' to Encourage Positive Behaviors and Provide Support for Users
    By Andrew Hutchinson • April 08, 2021
  • Facebook Tests Updated Up and Downvoting for Comments in Groups
    By Andrew Hutchinson • April 08, 2021
    • © 2021 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.