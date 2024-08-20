Instagram Tests New Profile Cards for Creators

Instagram’s testing out new profile cards with selected creators, which provide another way to highlight your profile, and showcase your content.

As you can see in this example, shared by Goldie Chan, Intagram’s updated profile cards are digitally flippable, providing a QR code for immediate connection on one side, and a profile overview and summary on the other.

The profile overview includes your image and bio, as well as your profile category and business links.

It’s a handy summary of your IG presence, and it could serve as an easy way to get more people to connect in the app, with a simple scan and follow process.

Though how many people will actually use them is the question. Instagram has had QR codes for profiles since 2018, but few people seem to be aware of them, and thus actually put them to use.

Instagram has changed the format a few times, and moved around where they are in the app, which probably hasn’t helped. But various versions of its QR codes have been there for some time.

And now, seemingly, IG is keen to make a push on QR codes once again, with the platform also adding QR codes for Broadcast Channels back in June.

So will QR codes catch on this time, and get more people scanning in digital links to access your profile in the app?

I mean, it’s not likely to be a game changer, despite being a cool looking addition, though it does provide another option for highlighting your IG presence, and giving more people a means to access your content.

Maybe Instagram should also look to print out hard copies of these cards for creators to use, like it did with its Threads profile cards to mark its first birthday.

That’d be cool, though obviously a lot more cost prohibitive.

You’ll have to settle for IG profile cards for now.

You can access your IG QR code by tapping on the “Share profile” option on your profile. The new profile cards are currently in limited testing.