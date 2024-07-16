 Skip to main content
Instagram Will Now Enable You to Add 20 Audio Tracks to Reels

Published July 16, 2024
By
Content and Social Media Manager

Oh wow, a cool and original idea coming out of IG. Been a while since that’s happened.

Today, Instagram has announced a new feature that enables users to add multiple music tracks to their Reels, so you can add variable soundtrack elements within a single clip.

Instagram multiple audio tracks

As you can see in these example screens, you can now include up to 20 tracks in a single Reel, and have them overlapping or merging into each other, in order to fit the different phases of the clip.

Which, technically, you can also do in CapCut, TikTok’s video editor, but it’s not really designed for the same type of multi-track mixing.

With this, users will be able to play DJ, by doubling tracks, creating all new versions of songs. Or you could use it as an abrupt switch up when your Reel changes focus, or maybe you could crossover between old and new versions of songs to reflect time passing.

There’s a range of creative ways in which this could be applied, and it’ll no doubt spark all new audio trends in the app.

What’s more, other users will also be able to use the same audio that you’ve created in their own clips, while users will also be able to access a full listing of the tracks that you’ve added (last two frames above).

It’s a good addition, and as noted, an interesting, mostly original concept from an Instagram team that’s seemingly gotten the majority of its inspiration from TikTok in recent years.

That’s not necessarily a criticism, as TikTok is clearly dialed into the zeitgeist, and therefore replicating it makes sense. But it is good to see IG come up with a fresh take on a key trend, which will no doubt see its own replicants.  

