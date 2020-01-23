Instagram's Adding a New Way to Find and Share Stories that Mention Your Profile

This could be an interesting one for brand accounts on Instagram.

Looking to further tap into the rising popularity of Stories, Instagram has added a new Stories @ mention option, which highlights any Stories that mention your profile, and enables you to easily re-share them into your own Stories stream.

As you can see in this example (posted by social media expert Matt Navarra), the new option appears as an @ symbol in your Create mode options. When you slide over to this option, you'll note that it also says 'See all 3' at the top of the screen, signifying how many Stories @mentions your profile has at any given time.

When you tap on the 'See all 3' button, you're taken through to a display of thumbnails of Stories frames which mention your profile. You can then select any of the frames listed, and re-share them into your own Stories feed (until they expire).

The option could be great for brands looking to showcase relevant mentions, which could include customer feedback, endorsements, influencer marketing partnerships, etc. It may well be worth taking a look through your Stories mentions regularly, with a view to amplifying relevant messages, adding a level of social proof via customer comment.

At this stage, it's not clear how widely accessible the option is. Instagram rolled out its 'Stories About You' feature a few months back, which provides a similar listing of active Stories that mention your @handle (though in your Mentions feed, not within the Stories flow like this), but that listing is only available to Instagram users with either a business or creator account.

You would assume that the same restrictions apply here, and that @ mention option is not available to individual profiles - but whether it's been made available to all business and creator accounts is not clear at this stage (we've asked Instagram for further clarification).

It may be worth checking your Instagram Create mode options to see if you have it - as noted, for brands, it could be a helpful option for amplifying customer and fan mentions.

Also new on the Stories front, there's this:

Yeah, I don't know. It's certainly something. Technology, huh? Crazy.