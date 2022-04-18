 Skip to main content
Key Social Media Usage Trends, Based on Analysis of Over a Billion Posts [Infographic]

Published April 18, 2022
By
Content and Social Media Manager

Looking to get a better understanding of the latest trends and shifts in the social media landscape that could help in your marketing approach.

The team from YouScan recently analyzed over a billion social media posts, with a focus on branded content, in order to learn which brands are gaining traction, and how, across all the major platforms.

Their insights provide some interesting food for thought, highlighting the most discussed topics, the most engaging content types, brand leaders, sentiment analysis, and more.’

It could help you in your planning – check out the full infographic below. 

Social Media Trends 2022

– Andrew Hutchinson @

