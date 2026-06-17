LinkedIn adds more digital skills visibility

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LinkedIn announced an expansion of its profile skills display with a connected apps element, which will enable more members to showcase their technical skills. The updated listings feature is backed by various apps and providers in order to support user claims.

LinkedIn launched its skill qualifications in January. Its primary focus was to provide a way for users to demonstrate artificial intelligence proficiency.

Now, LinkedIn is expanding this to additional technical skills.

As per LinkedIn: “Building on early collaborations with Descript, Duolingo, Lovable, Relay.app, and Replit, we're expanding the range of apps you can feature on your LinkedIn profile, turning real-world product usage into credible, visible expertise.”

Starting today, LinkedIn users will also be able to list verifiable skills from Air, Base44, Beehiv, Buffer, Fiverr, Gamma, HeyGen, Hubspot, JetBrains, Magic Patterns, Mirage/Captions, Pictory AI, Profound and Wispr Flow, in addition to its original partners.

LinkedIn is also planning to add skills supported by Adobe, Fullcast, Github Copilot, Gong, OpusClip, Riverside, Sprinklr, Webflow and Zapier.

“You can now connect the apps you use every day directly from your LinkedIn profile,” LinkedIn said. “Once connected, each app generates a simple statement based on your real activity — a simple, specific description of how you actually use it.”

For example, LinkedIn said that instead of simply listing “uses Hubspot,” Hubspot will highlight specific capabilities, such as “creates and sends segmented email campaigns in HubSpot's Marketing Hub” or “uses HubSpot's marketing automation application to engage customers.”

“While this is provided by the app and cannot be edited, the description is dynamic, so as your capabilities evolve, the description of your usage will update in real time,” LinkedIn said. “If you’re among an app’s most engaged users, a ‘Top User’ signal will appear on your profile too.”

Given that demand for marketers with AI skills has more than doubled in the app year over year, and familiarity with different tools is becoming a valuable experience element, it could definitely be worth expanding on-profile visibility for skills and apps.