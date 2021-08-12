x
site logo

LinkedIn Adds Reviews and Ratings for Profiles Which Have Added Services Listings

Published Aug. 12, 2021
By
Content and Social Media Manager

LinkedIn is adding a new review element to its professional services listings, which will provide another way to highlight the quality of your professional skills within your LinkedIn profile details. 

First launched in 2019, LinkedIn's Services listings enable freelancers and SMBs to list any services that they provide on their LinkedIn profile, and be found for the same in search results.

LinkedIn Services listings

Now, as an additional complement to this, past clients and customers will also be able to leave reviews of your work, which can be displayed within your listings.

LinkedIn reviews

As you can see in this example, shared by social media expert Matt Navarra, a new 'Reviews' section is now visible on eligible LinkedIn profiles, where you can share testimonials from past clients to provide more assurance and insight. 

As LinkedIn explains:

"We're excited to share that you can now receive and view reviews as a service provider on LinkedIn. To see reviews you've received from past clients or to manage your reviews, simply go to your Service Page. If you haven't received any reviews on your Service Page, be sure to start growing reviews by sending out review invites."

Those who've enabled Services on their LinkedIn profile will be given 20 credits to request reviews from previous clients as part of the initial launch of the feature.

In most cases, it should be a hugely beneficial addition - but as with any review tool, there is also a risk that it could be misused, with people looking to harm you, for whatever reason, also able to leave critical remarks and comments designed to hurt your professional standing.

Helpfully, you'll also have a range of management options to control how reviews are displayed, while you can also switch off the reviews entirely if you choose.

Overall, it seems like a good addition, and with customer reviews providing significantly more assurance, and guidance for prospective clients, it could be a big help in securing more business via your Services listings.

LinkedIn service reviews are currently only viewable on desktop, with further expansion planned in future.

Follow on Twitter

Filed Under: Digital Strategy Social Media Updates

Editors' pick

  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Twitter on August 12, 2021

    Twitter Updates In-App Visual Elements, Including New Text Font and Enhanced Image Display

    Notice anything different? No, it's not just you.

    By Andrew Hutchinson • Aug. 11, 2021

    • Press Releases

    Discover announcements from companies in your industry.

    New Report Emphasizes Importance of Authentic Marketing Content for Tourism and Hospitality ...
    Press Release from
    TINT
    SOCi Acquires Brandify - Accelerates Rank as the Largest Localized Marketing Platform Globally
    Press Release from SOCi, Inc.
    New neontools, the free 8-in-1 online marketing toolbox that makes digital tools accessible ...
    Press Release from
    neon marketing technology
    View all | Post a press release
    Read next
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Twitter on August 12, 2021

    Twitter Updates In-App Visual Elements, Including New Text Font and Enhanced Image Display

    Notice anything different? No, it's not just you.

    By Andrew Hutchinson • Aug. 11, 2021
    • Latest in Digital Strategy
  • Reddit Now Valued at $10b with New Funding Round
    By Andrew Hutchinson • Aug. 12, 2021
  • Future eCommerce Trends to Watch Out For [Infographic]
    By Andrew Hutchinson • Aug. 12, 2021
  • LinkedIn Shares New Case Study on How Jabra Utilizes LinkedIn Ads to Target Key Buyers [Infographic]
    By Andrew Hutchinson • Aug. 12, 2021
    • © 2021 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.