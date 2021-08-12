LinkedIn Adds Reviews and Ratings for Profiles Which Have Added Services Listings

LinkedIn is adding a new review element to its professional services listings, which will provide another way to highlight the quality of your professional skills within your LinkedIn profile details.

First launched in 2019, LinkedIn's Services listings enable freelancers and SMBs to list any services that they provide on their LinkedIn profile, and be found for the same in search results.

Now, as an additional complement to this, past clients and customers will also be able to leave reviews of your work, which can be displayed within your listings.

As you can see in this example, shared by social media expert Matt Navarra, a new 'Reviews' section is now visible on eligible LinkedIn profiles, where you can share testimonials from past clients to provide more assurance and insight.

As LinkedIn explains:

"We're excited to share that you can now receive and view reviews as a service provider on LinkedIn. To see reviews you've received from past clients or to manage your reviews, simply go to your Service Page. If you haven't received any reviews on your Service Page, be sure to start growing reviews by sending out review invites."

Those who've enabled Services on their LinkedIn profile will be given 20 credits to request reviews from previous clients as part of the initial launch of the feature.

In most cases, it should be a hugely beneficial addition - but as with any review tool, there is also a risk that it could be misused, with people looking to harm you, for whatever reason, also able to leave critical remarks and comments designed to hurt your professional standing.

Helpfully, you'll also have a range of management options to control how reviews are displayed, while you can also switch off the reviews entirely if you choose.

Overall, it seems like a good addition, and with customer reviews providing significantly more assurance, and guidance for prospective clients, it could be a big help in securing more business via your Services listings.

LinkedIn service reviews are currently only viewable on desktop, with further expansion planned in future.