LinkedIn is Also Developing Audio Rooms, Tapping into the Audio Social Trend

Given the rising popularity of Clubhouse and audio-based social interaction, and its capacity for connecting professionals around niche, industry discussions, it will likely come as no surprise to find out that LinkedIn is also developing its own audio rooms product to tap into the trend.

As you can see in this mock-up design, posted by app researcher Alessandro Paluzzi, LinkedIn will soon offer live audio rooms, which users can host and join in the app.

This is not, to be clear, what the final product will look like. Paluzzi has clarified that this mock-up image is very early stage, and the avatar used is a basic representation of how it will look. But LinkedIn has confirmed that it is indeed developing an audio social product.

LinkedIn provided SMT with the following statement:

“We’re seeing nearly 50% growth in conversations on LinkedIn reflected in video shares, stories and posts on the platform. We’re doing some early tests to create a unique audio experience connected to your professional identity. And, we're looking at how we can bring audio to other parts of LinkedIn such as events and groups, to give our members even more ways to connect to their community.”

As noted, given the rising popularity of Clubhouse, the development comes as little surprise, with Twitter and Facebook also working on their own versions of the same to tap into the trend. But it could be even more valuable on LinkedIn, with professional-based rooms aligned with specific niches, helping to improve connections and build your industry presence.

That could be a major boost for LinkedIn's broader focus on building new options for creators, and encouraging them to expand their presence on the platform. Audio rooms would facilitate a range of new potential opportunities in this respect, while also giving brands more options to build community in their respective areas.

Again, it's early stage, and LinkedIn is still developing the tool. But you can likely expect to see yet another audio social option sometime soon.