LinkedIn Launches 'Dark Mode' on Mobile and Desktop

Dark mode fans rejoice – today, LinkedIn has finally hopped on-board the dark mode train, launching the alternate display option in both its mobile app and on desktop.

As you can see here, the new dark mode provides an alternate color palette for the LinkedIn app, which both adds a different view, while also being easier on the eyes in low-light situations.

Which is really the key aim of dark mode tools. While many see them as simply a new skin on the regular UI of their favorite apps, the real aim of dark mode tools is to limit exposure to blue light.

Blue light display helps to improve your device’s readability in the daylight, but in low-light situations, blue light can cause your brain to stop producing melatonin, which can then lead to disrupted sleep cycles, making it harder to fall and stay asleep.

And with so many of us now checking our phones in bed before turning in for the night, this is a significant concern - in fact, research shows that since 1985, the percentage of adults who are getting less than six hours sleep per night has increased by 31%.

So it’s not just a new, cooler display, though it is that also.

LinkedIn specifically notes that it focused on two key elements with its dark mode option.

Accessibility - Dark mode meets accessibility standards, with color and contrast elements that help reduce eye strain and keep in mind light sensitivities. We adjusted certain colors within the dark mode design to meet or exceed color contrast ratios for better text legibility and user interface controls to accommodate the overall light to dark background contrast.

Inclusivity - We also took this opportunity to introduce dark mode versions of our illustrations that complement the dark mode experience. These illustrations capture a wide variety of industries and fields beyond tech and represent professionals of all abilities of backgrounds, bringing to life our vibrant and diverse LinkedIn community.

LinkedIn also notes that the addition is part of its broader push to make its platform more inclusive and accessible, which also incorporates improved text scaling processes, optimal device orientation switching and updated page reflow, among other upgrades.

The addition means that all the major social apps now have, or are testing, dark mode options, including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, Snapchat, Twitter, YouTube, Reddit, TikTok and Pinterest.

So if you prefer Darth Vader to Luke Skywalker, or if you just like proper sleep, you now have the option in pretty much all your favorite social apps.

LinkedIn’s dark mode is being rolled out to all users from today, with no definitive time frame for a full launch.

NOTE: LinkedIn is also urging Company Page Managers to check their brand logos in the new dark mode to ensure that they appear as intended.