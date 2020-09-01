LinkedIn Launches 'Healthcare Hub' to Help Health Sector Marketers Maximize Opportunities [Infographic]

LinkedIn has launched a new 'Healthcare Hub' resource, in order to provide audience insights, tips and case studies to help healthcare marketers make best use of LinkedIn to connect with their target audiences.

As explained by LinkedIn:

"Even before the pandemic struck, healthcare marketing was at a turning point. Challenged by rising costs, evolving consumer expectations, disruptive new market entrants and complex health and technology ecosystems, healthcare marketers are facing a growing impetus to evolve."'

LinkedIn says that it's uniquely positioned to help healthcare marketers address these key issues - with more than 8.6 million healthcare practitioners on the platform, as well as 600,000 institutional investors and 12 million CXOs. LinkedIn Healthcare influencers combined also have over 2.4M followers.

The Healthcare Hub will also help marketers tap into rising opportunities based on niche trends and discussion. For example:

"One of the fastest-growing topics of conversation in the industry today is telemedicine. On LinkedIn, we see this trend taking shape. From early February to late March, the volume of content about telemedicine on LinkedIn spiked by 726% and engagement with this content grew by a massive 691%."

There's a heap of industry-specific resources available, including the below infographic, one of several research overviews LinkedIn's provided on the mini-site.

You can check out the LinkedIn Healthcare Hub for yourself here.