LinkedIn Provides Notes on Effective Campaign Measurement [Infographic]

Jan. 21, 2021

Are you trying to measure the results of your marketing campaigns before they've even had a chance to see optimal response?

That's the question LinkedIn poses in its latest infographic, which suggests that too many marketers are looking for performance indicators too early in the campaign process.

As per LinkedIn:

"77% of marketers are measuring ROI within the first month of their campaign, knowingly trying to “prove ROI in a shorter amount of time than their typical sales cycle., while only 4% of marketers even measure ROI over a six-month period or longer."

That, LinkedIn says, leads to poor or inaccurate indicators of performance, especially given the broadening trend of lengthening sales cycles.

As such, LinkedIn advises marketers to slow down their approach. In the below graphic, LinkedIn provides a range of tips and insights to add additional perspective to your campaign measurement, which may help improve performance.

You can read more of LinkedIn's measurement tips here.

LinkedIn measurement infographic

