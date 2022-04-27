LinkedIn Publishes New Guide on How to Make Best Use of its Lead Gen Form Ads

LinkedIn has published a new guide on how to make best use of its Lead Gen Forms ad option, which you can use to gather contact info and insight from LinkedIn users, via simple, auto-populated form pop-ups within your promotions.

The 17-page guide covers off on the why and how of Lead Gen ads, including tips on how to make the most of your campaigns, and real-world examples from brands who’ve utilized the option.

The guide begins with a general rundown of LinkedIn usage stats, and insights into Lead Gen form usage.

LinkedIn then covers off on the fundamentals of its Lead Gen forms options, and the various ways in which it can be used in your promotions.

The guide also provides tips on how to work with third-party platforms to maximize your Lead Gen campaigns, with LinkedIn partnering with a range of providers to facilitate broader usage of the option.

LinkedIn launched an updated Lead Gen forms integration with Zapier last year, which is one of the various usage options outlined in this guide.

Finally, LinkedIn provides a range of case studies which outline how brands have made best use of its Lead Gen ads options.

There are some good notes here, definitely worth considering – if you’re looking for a way to up your LinkedIn marketing approach, then Lead Gen forms could be worth consideration.

And with over 800 million members, and in-app engagement at ‘record high’ levels, it may well be worth re-assessing your promotion options in the app.

You can download LinkedIn’s ‘Guide to Legendary Lead Gen Campaigns’ here.