LinkedIn Publishes New Guide to Maximizing Your Business Branding Efforts

Looking to improve your branding effort, and maximize recognition across social media networks?

This week, LinkedIn has published a new, 25-page guide to effective brand building approaches, which provides a range of example and notes to help you optimize your branding process.

You can download the full guide here, but in this post, we’ll take a look at some of the highlights.

The main focus of the guide is examples, with a range of notes highlighting different approaches from successful brands.

As you can see here, the guide showcases various different branding options, and how they can work to help build your business.

There are also notes on how to implement specific strategies, like utilizing emotional response in your content.

As well as examples of humanizing brands and maximizing connection in different ways.

LinkedIn also includes more specific strategic notes, including this on the power of creativity:

While there’s also a helpful table of how to maximize appeal to different stakeholders with your messaging.

There are some good notes here, which could help improve your brand consistency and approach, with the key question really coming down to what your company does, and how that benefits your target audiences.

Framing that, in various ways, will help to establish a more consistent branding approach, which you can then feed through to each post and update, reiterating your brand over and over again through your marketing efforts.

The guide could prompt your thinking on these elements, and it’s worth considering how these aspects relate to your social media content, and whether you’re meeting these key markers for building a strategic presence.

You can download LinkedIn’s full ‘5 Key Ingredients for a Unified Brand’ pocket guide here.