LinkedIn Shares New Data on the Rising Interest in Higher Education Among US Users [Infographic]

Amid the various shifts related to the COVID-19 pandemic, LinkedIn says that it's seeing a significant rise in interest in higher education, as more people look to maximize their opportunities, and re-align their career path as a result of the changing economic landscape.

And as LinkedIn notes, that could be an important element moving forward:

"Higher Education is poised to play a critical role in helping individuals, communities, and countries recover from the economic downturn caused by the pandemic. After the Great Recession of 2008, the number of students enrolled in Higher Education increased by 16%."

So what are these prospective students looking for, and what do education marketers need to understand about this rising cohort?

To help, LinkedIn partnered with Ipsos to survey more than 1,000 adults in the United States who have expressed an interest in higher education. They've incorporated the results into a new infographic, which provides some interesting considerations into the next developmental shift.