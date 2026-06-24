LinkedIn tests suggested feeds

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LinkedIn is trying out a new way to drive topical engagement, with some users now being shown a range of suggested feeds in addition to their regular news feeds.

As shown in this example, which was shared by Julia Cabral Flavin, LinkedIn’s senior director of product marketing, the platform is experimenting with alternative topic-focused content feeds that will be recommended to users based on the topics that they engage with in the app, or trending news stories that may be of general interest.

Cabral Flavin explained that LinkedIn wants to help professionals stay on top of key news updates within their fields of expertise and interest. The platform also wants to expand the ways users engage with the app, and build on LinkedIn’s value as a news and information source.

Though functionally, this is not new. Last year, LinkedIn tested a range of similar alternative feed options designed to help highlight more content in the app.

That test seemingly came and went for some users, which seemed to suggest that LinkedIn didn’t see very strong response. But now, the platform is trying again, from a different angle, which could help showcase the breadth of content across different key topics.

Indeed, LinkedIn has continually reported increases in usage and engagement within its quarterly performance notes. In May, new LinkedIn CEO Daniel Shapero said LinkedIn posts increased 14% in Q1 2026, while paid video grew almost 30% year-over-year.

That should mean that LinkedIn has a lot more content to present to each user, and by expanding its presentation options beyond the main feed, that could provide a path to increasing reach and engagement.

Cabral Flavin said that LinkedIn is testing suggested feeds with selected users who are attending the Cannes Lions festival this week. She added that initial feedback has been positive, which could mean this will get a broader launch soon.