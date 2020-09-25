LinkedIn Updates Marketing Partner Program with New Specialty Categories

LinkedIn has announced an update to its Marketing Partner Program, which is designed to make it easier for businesses to find the right experts to assist them with each element of their LinkedIn marketing and growth process.

As explained by LinkedIn:

"Today we’re announcing updates to specialties - how you work with our partners - which will make it easier for you to find the right solutions for your marketing on LinkedIn. Whether you’re looking to create content, grow your brand, convert leads, or measure the impact of your investments, our LinkedIn marketing partners are here for you."

As you can see here, the new categories are split into three distinct areas of focus, with sub-topics beneath each.

LinkedIn now provides dedicated third-party support in:

Page Management — Marketing is perpetually under-resourced, especially now. Partners for page management can streamline activities across social channels, reducing the time and resources needed to maintain an effective publishing strategy.

Content & Creative — From narratives, white papers and videos to individual posts, these experts will deliver you content and creative on time and in-budget. And, by mentioning the marketing partner community, you’ll get preferred rates.

Audiences — Targeting is the key to improving the efficiency of your ad investments. Partners for audiences enable you to bring your data or a partner’s data into Campaign Manager to enhance LinkedIn’s native targeting facets.

Campaign Management — There are endless opportunities for testing and optimizing LinkedIn ads. The right partner for campaign management will help you get started, scale efficiently, and improve the return on your spend. And, with self-service partners, you’ll gain functionality such as cross-channel management, rule-based management, and ABM.

Lead Generation — Adding a partner for lead generation to the mix may be the fastest and easiest way to get immediate value. These partners will automatically route leads to the platform of your choice, saving you time from manually downloading lists and enabling sales to follow up quickly.

Reporting & ROI — It’s challenging to understand and optimize performance with disparate reporting. Partners for reporting & ROI build robust reporting for LinkedIn alongside all your other marketing programs to show a holistic view of campaign performance data and visualize return on investment.

Insights — It can be time intensive to surface the right content and audience insights for your marketing strategies and tactics. Partners for insights will uncover the information you need to build informed content and campaigns for LinkedIn.

Tapping through on any the topics takes you to a listing of approved partners that can help you maximize your on-platform strategy, and get better results from your LinkedIn efforts.

Of course, for many, such assistance will be beyond the marketing budget, especially in 2020, but there could be significant benefits in gaining new insight if you are looking to improve your on-platform performance.

You can read more about LinkedIn's Marketing Partner Program here.