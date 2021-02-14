x
site logo

Local SEO: 22 Ways to Improve Your Online Presence in 2021 [Infographic]

Author

By

Published

Feb. 14, 2021

Do you want to attract more customers in your local area? Want to know the ranking signals that will affect your local visibility online?

The team from Red Website Design share the local SEO ranking signals to concentrate on in this infographic.

Here’s a quick summary:

  • Google My Business
  • Google My Business Categories
  • Photos on Google My Business Page
  • Bing Places for Business
  • Online Directories/Citations
  • Listings on Review Sites
  • Number of Positive Reviews
  • Reviews with Keywords & Location
  • Create a Facebook Business Page
  • Social Listings
  • Consistent NAP
  • Mobile Responsiveness
  • Structured Data Markup
  • Click-Through Rates from Search Results
  • Localized Content
  • On-page Location + Keyword Optimization
  • Title + Meta Description
  • High-Quality Inbound Links
  • Diversity of Inbound Links
  • Inbound Links from Local Relevant Sites
  • Inbound Using Local + Keyword in Anchor Text
  • Proximity to the Searcher

Check out the infographic below for more detail.

22 local SEO tips

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.

Follow on Twitter

Filed Under: Content Marketing Digital Strategy

Press Releases

Discover announcements from companies in your industry.

Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

Post a Press Release

View all | Post a press release
© 2021 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.