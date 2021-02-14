Local SEO: 22 Ways to Improve Your Online Presence in 2021 [Infographic]

Do you want to attract more customers in your local area? Want to know the ranking signals that will affect your local visibility online?
The team from Red Website Design share the local SEO ranking signals to concentrate on in this infographic.
Here’s a quick summary:
- Google My Business
- Google My Business Categories
- Photos on Google My Business Page
- Bing Places for Business
- Online Directories/Citations
- Listings on Review Sites
- Number of Positive Reviews
- Reviews with Keywords & Location
- Create a Facebook Business Page
- Social Listings
- Consistent NAP
- Mobile Responsiveness
- Structured Data Markup
- Click-Through Rates from Search Results
- Localized Content
- On-page Location + Keyword Optimization
- Title + Meta Description
- High-Quality Inbound Links
- Diversity of Inbound Links
- Inbound Links from Local Relevant Sites
- Inbound Using Local + Keyword in Anchor Text
- Proximity to the Searcher
A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.