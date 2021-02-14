Local SEO: 22 Ways to Improve Your Online Presence in 2021 [Infographic]

Do you want to attract more customers in your local area? Want to know the ranking signals that will affect your local visibility online?

The team from Red Website Design share the local SEO ranking signals to concentrate on in this infographic.

Here’s a quick summary:

Google My Business

Google My Business Categories

Photos on Google My Business Page

Bing Places for Business

Online Directories/Citations

Listings on Review Sites

Number of Positive Reviews

Reviews with Keywords & Location

Create a Facebook Business Page

Social Listings

Consistent NAP

Mobile Responsiveness

Structured Data Markup

Click-Through Rates from Search Results

Localized Content

On-page Location + Keyword Optimization

Title + Meta Description

High-Quality Inbound Links

Diversity of Inbound Links

Inbound Links from Local Relevant Sites

Inbound Using Local + Keyword in Anchor Text

Proximity to the Searcher

Check out the infographic below for more detail.

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.