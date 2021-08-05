Local SEO Strategies for Multi-Location Companies [Infographic]

Local landing pages can play a key role in small business discovery, and ensuring you get maximum value from your SEO efforts.

Local results get priority in specific Google searches, and if you want to ensure your business is in these first listings, you need to understand the key elements.

To provide more insight on this, the team from Wiideman have put together a new infographic of key elements in reaching Google's 'Local Pack' results, and how you can optimize your approach.

The infographic below covers the following concepts:

An overview of Google's local pack - prime real estate among Google's search results

Ranking signals on how to rank in the local pack

Key elements of a local landing page

Technical SEO tips and tricks

How COVID-19 impacted local search

Check out the full infographic below.