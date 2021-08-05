x
Local SEO Strategies for Multi-Location Companies [Infographic]

Published Aug. 5, 2021
By
President and Founder

Local landing pages can play a key role in small business discovery, and ensuring you get maximum value from your SEO efforts.

Local results get priority in specific Google searches, and if you want to ensure your business is in these first listings, you need to understand the key elements.

To provide more insight on this, the team from Wiideman have put together a new infographic of key elements in reaching Google's 'Local Pack' results, and how you can optimize your approach.

The infographic below covers the following concepts:

  • An overview of Google's local pack - prime real estate among Google's search results 
  • Ranking signals on how to rank in the local pack
  • Key elements of a local landing page
  • Technical SEO tips and tricks
  • How COVID-19 impacted local search

Check out the full infographic below.

Anatomy of a Local Landing Page

