Make the Most of Your Shop on Facebook and Instagram for the Holidays [Infographic]

Published Nov. 9, 2021
By
Content and Social Media Manager

eCommerce is set to play a major role in the holiday shopping rush this year, and Meta is looking to help businesses make the most of their opportunities on this front, by sharing tips on how to utilize Facebook and Instagram Shops to reach engaged shoppers in the period.

The business marketing team from Meta is this week hosting a range of video sessions which will feature internal experts offering advice and guidance to help brands get their processes in line, and get the most out of the season.

The latest video in the series, which you can view here, looks at Facebook and Instagram shops specifically, and how to make the most of your in-app listings, in various ways.

There are some good notes – the full video (26 mins) includes more in-depth insight and a full Q and A session, but we’ve pulled the key tips into the below infographic overview for reference.

Facebook and Instagram shops tips

