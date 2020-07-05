Managing Cybersecurity and Other Concerns Amid the Work from Home Shift [Infographic]

With more people working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic, which is a trend that looks set to hold even after the lockdowns are eased, that also brings with it new challenges, including alternate approaches to work/life balance, optimizing employee engagement when people are not in the office, and maintaining data security among independent, outposted connections.

As we settle into this new shift, that will mean that brands need to measure these new considerations - but how significant is the work from home shift, and how much of a change in approach will it require for organizations?

To glean some additional insight on this, the team from Twingate recently surveyed over 1,000 people who are currently working from home. Their results highlight several key areas of focus - among their findings:

Zoom is the No. 1 video conferencing software used by remote employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.

40% of employees have experienced mental exhaustion from video calls while working remotely.

22% of employees working from home purchased a VPN during the pandemic.

58% of employees reported discussing sensitive information on work video calls.

You can check out Twingate's full report here, or take a look at the infographic below to get more insight into some of the key challenges of the WFH shift.