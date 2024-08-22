Meta Activates Threads Crossposting From Facebook and Instagram

Okay, this is probably one of those “just because you can, doesn’t mean that you should” updates. But as reported by TechCrunch, you are now able to cross-post from both Instagram and Facebook to Threads, so you can effectively amplify your updates across all three apps at once.

If you choose.

As you can see in these images, now, the option to crosspost to Threads is available within your Facebook and IG composer settings.

Meta’s been testing out Threads crossposting, in various forms, over the last few months, and now, it’s available to all users, though you have to proactively switch it on within your post settings.

A few notes:

You can’t crosspost Reels at this stage

You can activate auto-sharing to Threads for all of your IG posts

You can’t cross-post Facebook videos, only text and link posts

When you crosspost from IG, the post caption becomes text for the Threads post, and hashtags are converted into plain text

So you can now more easily amplify your updates across each platform all at once, within certain parameters. But the question is: “Should you?”

Crossposting definitely saves time, and can be a handy way to ensure all of your followers on all platforms are aware of your latest update. But at the same time, user behaviors are significantly different in each app, and what resonates on Facebook may not work as well on IG, and Threads is totally different again.

Ideally, then, you should be looking to create unique posts and updates for each channel, aligned with the usage trends and formatting of each app. But of course, that also takes time, so it makes sense why many users do look to crossposting. But for best results, you really want to be using tags aligned to Threads, hashtags on IG, etc.

Each app has its own best practices, and it’s difficult to create universal updates that will align with this. So if you can, I would recommend posting to each app individually.

But if you’re looking to save time, or if you have updates that do work on each platform, crossposting could help.

The crossposting options are available in your advanced composer settings on both Facebook and IG in the latest version of the app.