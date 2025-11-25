 Skip to main content
Meta Adds Content Strategy Advice to Paid Verification Package

Published Nov. 25, 2025
UPDATE: Meta says that it has not updated its Verified Max package, but it did recently revise some elements.

Meta has added a new element to its Verified Max subscription package, with those paying top dollar for their blue checkmark across Meta’s apps now also able to book a feedback session with Meta’s content strategy team.

Meta has offered several tiers of Meta Verified subscriptions since last year, giving users more options in what they can pay for via the service.

Meta Verified tiers

As you can see, Meta Verified now comes in four tiers, with the top-priced offering now including “Personalized Content Strategy Advice” as an additional element of the package.

Meta Verified tiers

With this, members paying $349 per month, or $499 per month for both FB and IG, can now book a strategy session with Meta’s team, in order to help refine and improve their strategy.

As per Meta:

Schedule a call with one of our advisors to review your content strategy and get advice that’s tailored to your subscribed accounts. You get one call per verified profile every 6 months.

So you only get two calls per year, but it could offer you valuable insight into how to align with Meta’s key focus elements, and refine your strategy based on direct insight from Meta’s team.

Which could be valuable. Would it be worth more than $4k per year in subscription fees? I don’t know, but maybe, as an addition to the existing Meta Verified package, which also includes the other above-listed features, it could make it a little more valuable and a little more viable within your strategy.

Of course, the whole concept of purchasing a checkmark also erodes the value of what that indicator actually represents. It was once considered a badge of honor, in showcasing your brand presence and relevance, with the high threshold for qualification for the blue tick making it a desirable indicator for brands and creators.

But then X decided that it could capitalize on that value, by selling them to the many users who wanted them. Though that very action immediately devalued the indicator, because once anybody could buy one, they no longer held the same relevance and recognition.

It also negates the actual intention of the marker, with the original blue ticks designed to help prominent users avoid misrepresentation, by recognizing the official presence of that person/brand.

Now, anyone can add a checkmark, which has led to a range of problems with information accuracy and dissemination, due to confusion over what the signal represents.

On Meta, it’s not really much different, though Meta’s qualification process for buying a blue tick is better, and there are more security-based options within its Meta Verified packages.

And now, you can also get one-on-one advice from Meta’s team twice a year as part of the package, along with the other benefits.

Filed Under: Facebook, Instagram

