Meta adds custom Instagram Stories features for glasses

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Meta has launched some new posting options for Instagram Stories exclusively for its artificial intelligence-powered smart glasses. The features will provide options based on the multi-camera and motion capture formats enabled by the devices.

The new features could also act as promotions for Meta’s evolving AI-powered wearables by promoting their unique value for capturing content in novel ways.

First, Meta has added a Spin View format, which will let Stories viewers turn their devices in order to get a more panoramic-style perspective.

As explained by Meta: “Try a new interactive format that breaks free from the static frame of traditional stories. When you add spin view to your stories, your audience can rotate their phone to pan through your full perspective, allowing them to explore the entire scene as you lived it.”

The format uses the wider perspective of the multiple cameras on Meta AI glasses to provide different angles, leading to an immersive, interactive display style.

Meta also added an option to align perspectives between phone camera and glasses views using multi-cam sync.

The option automatically syncs up clips captured on both devices, making it easier to create different styles of content.

Finally, Instagram has new Stories editing tools for content captured through Meta AI glasses.

Users will be able to reframe their shots, adjust playback speed and balance the captured audio using tools within the Instagram Stories composer.

The new posting and composer options will give Meta AI users more ways to use their devices to create more immersive, engaging content.

And as noted, the updated features will also provide a means for Meta to promote its AI glasses, using the massive reach potential of Instagram Stories to showcase these all-new capture options, which could help to increase interest in the device.

Which is a clear advantage for Meta.

In Social Media Today’s 2026 predictions post, published in October, one of the forecasts was that Meta would use the scale of its apps to increase awareness of its camera-equipped glasses via new, dedicated features like this one, which essentially promote the benefits of the device to a huge captive audience.

Expect to see more AI glasses-specific tools as Meta continues its push to make glasses the successor to phones as a key connective device.