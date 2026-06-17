Meta adds expanded analytics and AI restyle options to Edits

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Meta announced another round of updates for Edits, its standalone video editing app, including new sound effects, visual controls and artificial intelligence-powered restyle options.

At the same time, Edits is also getting more analytics elements, with new audience insights that will show creators when their followers are most active, helping to guide posting approaches.

In addition to the new activity data, Edits users can now export that information to a PDF to share with brands and partners.

This is a significant update that enhances the utility of Edits as a creative tool.

Expanding on its analytics, Edits is also adding comparative data. This will enable users to compare the performance of up to three Reels clips side-by-side in the app.

These new additions will build more functionality into the platform, and make it easier for creators to build more effective content approaches.

In terms of visual effects updates, Edits is also getting new opacity controls for stickers and text on screen, as well as new sound effects options.

Meta also added a new font inspired by musician Olivia Rodrigo as part of an expanded promotion for her new album.

The company also added new AI-powered restyle options, which will enable creators to easily change elements of their clips via text prompts.

Meta said that its restyling tools are not available in all regions, and there are limits on the AI regenerations users can apply to a clip.

Finally, Edits has expanded its video export options in the iOS version of the app. Users are now able to export clips of up to 15 minutes.

Previously, Edits only allowed exports of up to 10 minutes.

The updates continue to expand the utility of Meta’s video editing platform.