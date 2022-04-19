Meta Adds New Features for Earth Day on Messenger and Messenger Kids

Messenger is rolling out some new features for Earth Day (4/22), providing new options for people to participate in the event, and help to raise awareness of climate change and other sustainability measures.

First off, Messenger’s adding a new set of in-thread and camera stickers to mark the event.

The visuals, designed by illustrator Aran Quinn, aim to reinforce ‘the nearness of nature’ in our everyday lives, with images of different creatures and plants to give your Messenger chats a more organic feel.

Meta’s also adding new Word Effects in its Earth Chat theme and 3D Avatar stickers, attached to terms like ‘nature’, ‘climate’, ‘earth’ and more.

Messenger’s also launching new Earth Day Group Effects:

“We’re continuing our partnership with The Ellen Show to bring an Earth Day-friendly version of her hit mobile game, Heads Up!, to Group Effects on Messenger and Instagram video calling. Starting today, you can access the Heads Up! ‘Science Lab’ card pack, so gather the squad and get ready for some Earthly competition! Stay tuned for new Heads Up! card packs in the coming months.”

And finally, on Messenger Kids, Meta’s adding new Earth Day frames and stickers, along with an Earth Day AR mask to help youngsters engage with the event.

Given the rising climate emergency, Earth Day takes on even more significance every year, and it’s important to raise awareness where we can, and with younger audiences, in particular, to ensure that action is taken, and that we’re doing what we can to reduce the impacts of climate change.

Meta has also taken steps to crack down on climate change denial, and while we still have a way to go in securing true action, on various fronts, it’s important that steps are initiated to share information with the public, and participate in the climate conversation where we can.

The new Messenger features are available from today, while the new Earth Day stickers will be available on both Messenger and Instagram this week.