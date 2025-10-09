Meta Adds More Languages to AI Translations for Reels

Meta’s expanding its AI translations for Reels to two more languages, which will enable viewers to watch your content in more regions.

Meta first launched its AI translation for Reels back in August, enabling users to translate English and Spanish language clips, with Meta’s AI tools even able to lip sync your audio to match your chosen language.

And now, Meta’s adding Hindi and Portuguese translation as well.

As explained by Meta:

“Many creators want to reach global audiences, and their feedback helped shape our work on translation features. With Meta AI, creators can now seamlessly translate and dub reels, breaking down language barriers so they can share their work with more viewers worldwide. With multi-lingual translations between English, Spanish, Portuguese, and Hindi, creators can now share their content across some of the largest Reels markets on both Instagram and Facebook.”

The addition of Hindi language, in particular, is important in this respect, with India being the biggest single market for Facebook and Instagram usage, now beating out the U.S. by a significant margin.

As such, the capacity to translate your Reels into more natural language for this audience could give some creators a big boost in their audience reach.

“Meta AI mimics the sound and tone of a creator’s voice to translate reels, so the end result is content that feels authentically like the creator, just in another language. A creator can also choose to enable the lip syncing feature, which syncs the translated audio to the creator’s mouth’s movements, creating a more natural viewing experience.”

Meta’s lip syncing is also pretty impressive. I mean, sure, it looks a bit weird at times, and a bit off-time. But overall, the capacity to easily auto-translate your content, in a realistic-looking way, could be a big boost for many creators looking to branch into other markets.

Meta does note that AI translations are optional, and clearly labelled as such in-stream.

“Every translated reel is clearly labeled with ‘Translated with Meta AI,’ so you’ll always know when you’re watching translated content. You can also choose to turn translations on or off, or to watch reels in their original language – simply select ‘Don’t translate’ in the audio and language section of the three-dot settings menu. “

So you don’t have to enable them if you prefer to stick to the original, but it could help many creators reach new fans, and lead into a new era of expanded cross-border connection.

Either way, another consideration for your approach.