Meta Adds Video to Its Automated Catalog Ads

Meta’s rolling out a new, automated video ad option, with Catalog Product Ads now also able to utilize video assets.

Previously known as Dynamic ad, Catalog Product Ads enable advertisers to upload their entire product catalog into Meta’s system, with Meta’s ad display process then showcasing the most relevant products to each user.

Catalog Product Ads can be targeted based on similar products that users have shown an interest in, or on specific products that a user has checked out on your website, via retargeting.

And up till now, these have only included still image placements, but now, video can also be included with your product listings, providing another way to expand your Catalog campaigns.

As explained by Meta:

“Once [product videos are] uploaded, advertisers can leverage the AI in Advantage+ solutions to pinpoint ideal users, deliver impactful content and ultimately drive conversions.”

The option will also enable advertisers to expand their video ads across Reels, Feed, and Stories, with Meta’s automated display process ensuring optimal display to interested users.

It could be a good way to more easily extend your promotions, in a more engaging format, by tapping into the popularity of video in Meta’s apps. Indeed, Meta says that consuming video content now makes up 50% of the time spent across Facebook and Instagram, which could make this a valuable expansion of the existing Catalog Ad offering.

Meta advises that brands should look to keep their video elements short:

“It’s important to hook your audience within the first 2 seconds of the video and provide them with a call to action within 5 to 6 seconds.”

While brands should also be aware of the “safe zones” for video content to avoid having their messages obscured by the UI.

It could be a handy option. Mets says that Catalog Product Ads is now available to all advertisers via Advantage+.