Snapchat Shares Insight Into the Value of the App for Film Promotions

Snapchat has shared some new data into the power of the platform for movie promotion, with Snap users increasingly likely to watch movies in cinemas, and be influenced by Snap campaigns.

The data is based on insights from Samba TV, Kantar, and ticket info from Fandango, which provides some valuable perspective on how Snap can drive interest in cinema, and related elements.

And the main point of note is significant: The research shows that exposure to Snapchat campaigns for movies drove a 91% lift in ticket sales.

That’s a significant uptick in interest, which underlines the potential value of Snap for movie promotion. What’s more, Snap says that movie promotions that leveraged multiple Snapchat ad products (including its AR tools) drove a lift of 102%.

I mean, that makes sense, given the younger audience tilt, with this group more likely to be heading to the cinema anyway. But even so, it’s a valuable indicator, which will likely pique the interest of many film brands and related marketers.

The study also found that 92% of weekly Snapchatters are theatregoers, while Snapchat users are 1.5x more likely to watch a movie in theaters every 2-3 months (compared to non-users).

The only note I would make here is that the wording is based on intent, not action, and the way it’s presented could be confusing. The stats are still relevant, and underline the value of the app for film promotion, but it’s not actually based on ticket sales, just want respondents say.

The data also shows that Snapchatters are more likely to consider themselves film buffs than users of other apps, while 78% of Snapchat users claim that their top influence when deciding whether or not to watch a movie is recommendations from friends and family.

And one final key note in Snap’s favor:

“61% of movie-going Snapchatters are more likely to see a movie in theaters after engaging with an AR ad for the film.”

These are some positive data points for Snap in regards to movie promotion, though again, they’re also pretty much what you’d expect. Younger audiences are more likely to go to the movies, and Snap has greater reach to these groups, so logically, it’s going to be a better driver for movie promotion.

But even so, at 800 million monthly actives, the data underlines Snap’s value as a promotional platform for events and pop culture trends.

You can read Snap’s full cinema marketing report here.