LinkedIn Launches Premium Company Pages

LinkedIn’s officially rolling out its new Premium Company Pages offering, as it looks to get more SMBs signing up to its expanded business profile offering.

LinkedIn’s been developing its Premium Company Pages over the past few months, with a view to expanding its subscription revenue, by offering enticements to help brands maximize their in-app presence.

And now, it’s launching the option more broadly, with some interesting elements.

First off, Premium Company Page subscribers will be able to enhance their presentation and toolset in the app, with a range of new options to help promote their business.

LinkedIn Premium Company Pages include custom C.T.A. buttons to help generate leads, the capacity to auto-invite people who engage with your company Page or content, insights into Page visitors, testimonial display, access to A.I. writing assistant tools for posts, and more.

LinkedIn’s also developing more features for Premium Company Pages, including the capacity to showcase rich media and reviews directly on your business profile, in a new section called “Services Showcase.”

It’s also rolling out a “Request Services” custom button to help generate leads, linked back to your business page.

Premium Business subscribers will also be eligible for more alerts from searchers who are looking for quotes, while Premium Business member profiles will also be displayed in more areas.

And it wouldn’t be a LinkedIn update without more A.I.:

“With Premium Business’s unlimited search, you can find and reach potential business leads with custom invites, attach unlimited messages to connection requests, and use InMail to directly reach prospects through multiple channels. With the help of A.I., subscribers can save time getting started on a draft to a new potential client, and edit drafts they’ve written with A.I. to increase their chances of hearing back.”

LinkedIn, and parent company Microsoft, are all-in on A.I., so it’s no surprise that they’ve found another way to integrate generative A.I. tools to enhance connection in the app.

So, what does it cost?

At present, LinkedIn’s Premium Business subscription begins at a price point of $99 per month, though it’s cheaper if you pay annually.

Which is a lot, but if you’re generating leads from LinkedIn, it may well be worth it, with these enhancements providing more ways to tap into the platform to boost your presence.

It all depends on your business, and where you’re finding value, but if LinkedIn is a strong driver of leads for your brand, it could be worth considering.

LinkedIn says that Premium Company Pages are being rolled out now, and are expected to be globally available by the end of July.

You can learn more about LinkedIn Premium Company Pages here.