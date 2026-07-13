Meta expands its Louisiana data center project

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Meta announced an expansion of its Louisiana data center project as the company continues to build out its network in order to power its artificial intelligence development.

Meta said the data center expansion, which also includes support for additional regional utilities infrastructure, will create more jobs in the region. The project also includes a range of incentive programs designed to help the local community.

As per Meta: “The data center expansion is an investment of more than $50 billion in the Richland Parish region — one of the largest investments in AI infrastructure in the world, built in America — supporting infrastructure projects, workforce development programs, and an energy agreement that is expected to save Entergy Louisiana customers more than $2 billion over 20 years, on top of the $650 million in savings for customers from the first agreement.”

This is Meta’s key message here. The company wants to assure residents that its data centers are net positives, offering support for local schools, small businesses and local contractors.

In its announcement, Meta added that this expansion will also include an additional $1 billion investment in local infrastructure.

In theory, this sounds like a good thing., Meta can build its growing data center network, which is also expanding into Canada, and local communities will get a range of new opportunities as a result.

Though the truth on the ground may be a little different.

According to multiple reports, residents in areas where these massive data centers are being constructed have seen significant negative impacts. Those include power drop-outs, water contamination, increased air pollution and an uptick in road incidents due to additional construction traffic.

Earlier this year, U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders introduced the Artificial Intelligence Data Center Moratorium Act. The bill is designed to pause the construction of new data centers in the U.S. until the government can safeguard the public from the dangers of AI, including protecting citizens from the impacts of data center projects.

The proposed legislation cites concerns about increased utility bills for consumers in construction regions, as well as questions about the broader environmental impacts of data center construction.

Although Meta wants to highlight the benefits of its regional investment, the broader impacts of its construction could be a net negative.

However, with the U.S. government also keen to push ahead with AI development, it seems likely that these projects are going to win approval, regardless of the potential community cost.