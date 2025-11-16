Meta Shares Tips on How To Maximize Holiday Campaigns

Listen to the article 2 min This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback

If you haven’t finalized your holiday marketing plans as yet, now is the time to get moving, and Meta has published a new holiday marketing checklist designed to help keep you on track for this season, while also establishing key data elements to help maximize learning, in order to build more effective campaigns in future.

Meta’s holiday marketing checklist is available within its Holiday Marketing Hub, which includes a range of guides and pointers to assist in your strategy.

And as you would expect, this time around, a lot of Meta’s tips relate to its AI-powered Advantage+ ad targeting tools, which Meta says are producing great results, and helping to simplify its ad outreach process.

Meta’s checklist includes a range of considerations to tick off, so you can ensure your campaigns are covering all bases.

As you can see, the guide includes notes on how to use Meta’s API tools for advanced marketing tactics, while there are also lead generation tips, and more.

The checklist also includes pointers for A/B testing, and cross-matching results:

While there’s also a calendar of key dates to keep in mind for your strategy:

It’s a handy reminder of the key elements that can help to optimize your Facebook and IG campaigns, and improve your results through improved targeting, tracking, and measurement.

The simple listing format also makes it easy to stay on top of these considerations, without having to read through pages of explanatory theory, giving you up-front prompts to help you remain aware of your possible opportunities through Meta’s evolving ad tools.

Some of the tips are more advanced, and probably won’t apply to your campaigns, but again, it’s handy to have them as notes, and things to consider, either now or in future.

And even at this late stage, it’s worth going through the points and ensuring that you’re getting the most out of your Meta ads.

You can download Meta’s holiday marketing checklist, and access its other festive season guides and pointers here.