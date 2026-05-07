Meta announces AI support for SMBs and rural companies

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Meta announced two new initiatives, both of which are designed to help small businesses in the U.S. maximize their use of artificial intelligence.

Meta continues to invest heavily in an AI-powered future, and a significant part of that push lies in business opportunities designed to eventually drive revenue from subscribers to its AI systems. As such, Meta is now planning to build a network of businesses that will one day become customers of its AI offerings, help to offset development costs and solidify Meta’s ongoing interests.

As per Joel Kaplan, Meta’s chief of global affairs: “At last summer’s Pennsylvania Energy & Innovation Summit with President Trump, Meta committed to help people and businesses in the commonwealth succeed with AI.”

The first initiative resulting from that commitment is a new partnership with startup support provider gener8tor, which will power a new incubator program focused on AI, for regional communities.

That could facilitate all-new AI use cases and experiments, leading to expanded adoption across industries.

Kaplan said that Meta has already seen high interest in the program, and has expanded the initial cohort from 5 businesses to 10.

Kaplan also announced Meta’s first Community Accelerator event of the year, which aims to provide AI training for more than 100 small businesses.

The initiative will deliver AI training to companies that may not have considered the potential of such within their operations, or which may have viewed this tech as being too complex or out of reach.

Now, those businesses will be able to access AI insights directly from Meta’s team.

“There are signs that AI is powering a small business boom,” Kaplan said. “Americans are starting their own businesses at a record pace. Small businesses using AI are growing faster, reaching more customers, and creating jobs in their communities.”

Meta’s Community Accelerator program aims to provide expanded AI access and assistance, which could see more SMBs looking to learn more about Meta’s AI offerings.

Both of the initiatives are part of Meta’s broader small business support initiative, which is designed to help entrepreneurs in communities across the U.S. start and grow their businesses with AI tools and skills training.

And as Meta continues to expand its AI offerings, the platform could eventually play a key role in facilitating AI connection and utility, making the tech a key infrastructure tool for more businesses.