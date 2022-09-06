Meta Launches ‘Creators of Tomorrow’ Initiative to Highlight Emerging Digital Artists

Meta is on a mission to provide a better platform for creators to build an audience, and monetize that attention, in the hopes that this will see them increase their reliance on its apps and tools, and keep them posting more often.

And in a broader-term view, Meta’s also hoping that it can rope in the next generation of creative talent to help lead its metaverse charge - because it’s creators and stars that will ultimately build next-level experiences, and bring their audiences across to this advanced digital plane.

Its latest development on this front is a new ‘Creators of Tomorrow’ showcase, through which Meta will highlight a range of creators from across Europe, The Middle East and Africa.

Introducing #CreatorsOfTomorrow across EMEA - a spotlight on 150 next gen creators who are using our platforms in innovative ways to make a living. View the full list at https://t.co/94zMjgRjJW and read more at https://t.co/BQlyNDTDx2 pic.twitter.com/EgIYPmCNOr — Louise Holmes (@holmes_louise) September 6, 2022

As explained by Meta:

“The Creators of Tomorrow have exciting careers ahead of them. They have been selected because they’re breaking out amongst their communities online, and showcase a best-in-class approach to video formats, technology and interactive entertainment - creative qualities we believe will be integral to the evolution of the metaverse.”

Meta says that it will work with the chosen creators over the next year to help them expand their audiences ‘and turn their passions into professions across our technologies’.

Through the Creators of Tomorrow mini-site, you can check out all of the selected participants, along with examples of their work.

It’s an interesting showcase of different approaches to the latest creative trends, which could help to get you thinking about how you approach your own social platform content.

It also provides some interesting perspective on regional content trends, and what creators in different markets are doing online.

But arguably. the main, broader focus, as noted, is the metaverse, and how these creators will eventually translate their work into next-level experiences.

Some creators are already working with elements like Meta’s Horizon Worlds VR environment, which enables them to build new, immersive experiences like this, and Increasingly, that’s where Meta will be pushing creators to look, while both Facebook and Instagram are working to incorporate more AI-based content recommendations to better showcase emerging talent, placing it front and center in user feeds.

Which not everyone likes, and I’m not yet convinced that this approach is ultimately going to work out in Meta’s best interests. But either way, Meta’s determined to establish stronger bonds with creators now, so that it can guide them, and their audiences, into the metaverse through directly aligned and customized virtual experiences.

Creators of Tomorrow is another step in this, and it’ll be interesting to see what types of work each creator comes out with as a result of working with Meta’s teams.

You can check out the Creators of Tomorrow mini-site here.