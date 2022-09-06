 Skip to main content
site logo

Meta Launches ‘Creators of Tomorrow’ Initiative to Highlight Emerging Digital Artists

Published Sept. 6, 2022
By
Content and Social Media Manager

Meta is on a mission to provide a better platform for creators to build an audience, and monetize that attention, in the hopes that this will see them increase their reliance on its apps and tools, and keep them posting more often.

And in a broader-term view, Meta’s also hoping that it can rope in the next generation of creative talent to help lead its metaverse charge - because it’s creators and stars that will ultimately build next-level experiences, and bring their audiences across to this advanced digital plane.

Its latest development on this front is a new ‘Creators of Tomorrow showcase, through which Meta will highlight a range of creators from across Europe, The Middle East and Africa.

As explained by Meta:

“The Creators of Tomorrow have exciting careers ahead of them. They have been selected because they’re breaking out amongst their communities online, and showcase a best-in-class approach to video formats, technology and interactive entertainment - creative qualities we believe will be integral to the evolution of the metaverse.”

Meta says that it will work with the chosen creators over the next year to help them expand their audiences ‘and turn their passions into professions across our technologies’.

Through the Creators of Tomorrow mini-site, you can check out all of the selected participants, along with examples of their work.

Meta Creators of Tomorrow

It’s an interesting showcase of different approaches to the latest creative trends, which could help to get you thinking about how you approach your own social platform content.

It also provides some interesting perspective on regional content trends, and what creators in different markets are doing online.

But arguably. the main, broader focus, as noted, is the metaverse, and how these creators will eventually translate their work into next-level experiences.

Some creators are already working with elements like Meta’s Horizon Worlds VR environment, which enables them to build new, immersive experiences like this, and Increasingly, that’s where Meta will be pushing creators to look, while both Facebook and Instagram are working to incorporate more AI-based content recommendations to better showcase emerging talent, placing it front and center in user feeds.

Which not everyone likes, and I’m not yet convinced that this approach is ultimately going to work out in Meta’s best interests. But either way, Meta’s determined to establish stronger bonds with creators now, so that it can guide them, and their audiences, into the metaverse through directly aligned and customized virtual experiences.

Creators of Tomorrow is another step in this, and it’ll be interesting to see what types of work each creator comes out with as a result of working with Meta’s teams.

You can check out the Creators of Tomorrow mini-site here.

Editors' pick

  • Elon Musk
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Daniel Oberhaus/Wikimedia Commons on April 18, 2022
    Tracker

    The Complete Elon Musk–Twitter Saga

    For months, we’ve all been waiting to hear the verdict on Elon Musk’s $44 billion deal with Twitter. Now, as Musk seeks to terminate this deal, we must wait on the courts to decide the fate of this contract.

    By Emma Wiltshire and Andrew Hutchinson • July 11, 2022

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
The Influencer Marketing Factory Officially Launches New Podcast Season Featuring Thought Lead…
From The Influencer Marketing Factory
August 24, 2022

Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

Get started

Read next
  • Elon Musk
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Daniel Oberhaus/Wikimedia Commons on April 18, 2022
    Tracker

    The Complete Elon Musk–Twitter Saga

    For months, we’ve all been waiting to hear the verdict on Elon Musk’s $44 billion deal with Twitter. Now, as Musk seeks to terminate this deal, we must wait on the courts to decide the fate of this contract.

    By Emma Wiltshire and Andrew Hutchinson • July 11, 2022
Latest in Digital Strategy
© 2022 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell