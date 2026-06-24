Meta outlines best practices for AI-generated multimedia ads

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Meta has provided new guidance on how marketers can make best use of its new artificial intelligence-powered multi-media ads, which enable advertisers to upload various image inputs in order to generate multiple versions of a promotion.

Meta announced a range of updated AI-powered ad creation tools this week, including the capacity to generate multiple variants of a promotion in order to find the best format.

Multi-media ads are a part of this, with advertisers now able to upload up to 10 images and videos into a single ad set. This gives Meta’s delivery system more creative options to work with, and allows it to “maximize opportunities for your assets to appear in placements where they’re most likely to perform.”

As explained by Meta: “In other words, when you create a new ad or campaign using the updated creative workflow, you don’t need to create separate ads for different placements or audiences. Instead, you can upload all your assets into a single ad and let Meta handle delivery automatically.”

For these new multi-media ads, advertisers can include:

Up to 10 images and videos per ad

A mix of different asset types (for example, both images and videos)

Assets in different aspect ratios (for example, 1:1 or 9:16)

Different creative variations in the same ratio

Meta’s AI tools will then be able to sort through these elements to create multiple versions of a promotion, aligned with what its systems determine are the best approaches for different ad formats and audiences.

Meta said that advertisers can customize this process, with options to manually adjust cropping, text, destination URL and placement.

The idea is that through this system, advertisers will be able to maximize their opportunities across multiple surfaces, by letting Meta’s AI system determine the best options.

“The more creative options you provide, the more opportunities the delivery system has to optimize your delivery and performance,” Meta said.

And Meta's increasingly AI-driven ad serving system is delivering better results.

Meta recently reported that the average revenue per Meta ad has increased by 25% since 2022, which it primarily attributes to AI-powered improvements in ad serving.

As such, it may be worth trying out Meta’s ad generation tools and testing those results versus manual creation and placement.

Meta’s multi-media ads are available in selected regions via the creative workflow in Meta Ads Manager.