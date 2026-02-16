Meta Launches Manus AI Integration in Ads Manager

Meta has taken the next steps in its integration of Manus AI, with some Meta advertisers now being informed that they can access Manus functionality within Ads Manager direct.

As shown in this example, posted by app researcher Ahmed Ghanem, some users are now being shown a Manus AI pop-up in-stream, alerting them of the option to use Manus in their process.

To be clear, all Meta advertisers can now access Manus within the “Tools” listing in Ads Manager. But Meta is looking to highlight the option to more businesses, as it continues to integrate Manus into its systems, and maximize its functionality within the Meta Ads system.

Manus AI, which Meta acquired last month, is focused on building AI agents that can undertake a range of tasks, including report-building, audience research, and more.

And clearly, Meta believes that Manus will be of benefit to its ad partners. The new integration will give Meta advertisers more ways to integrate AI functions within their advertising process, which could also help Meta better demonstrate the value of its evolving AI systems in an immediate sense.

Which is important, because Meta continues to sink hundreds of billions into AI development, and in terms of return, it doesn’t have a lot to show for it at this stage. I mean, sure, users can generate images and video, but Meta’s not monetizing these elements, and while most Meta investors are supportive of CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s broader AI vision, some are clearly nervous about the scale of spending, and the relative return on investment.

Meta’s hope is that, eventually, it will see big revenue benefits from its AI push, but right now, the most direct benefit is in advertising, and helping ad partners maximize their results. Manus can help with that, which is likely why Meta’s keen to activate this integration now, and show ad partners how they can use these tools to improve their ad efforts.

And it could be beneficial. Using Manus, advertisers might find new ways to streamline and improve their ad efforts, and that might help to drive all-new efficiencies and improvements within the ad flow.

Could be worth a test either way.

Meta advertisers can access Manus AI via the Tools listing in Meta Ads Manager.