Meta Publishes New Report on Evolving Consumption Shifts, and What Marketers Need To Consider

Meta has published a new report which looks at the key consumption shifts that brands need to consider in their marketing outreach, which highlights some important notes for all businesses to factor in.

The research, conducted by Meta, in partnership with Kantar and Nielsen, is focused on opportunities in the Asia-Pacific market, though many of the lessons and notes would be largely universal, as they relate to global economic and behavioral shifts.

As explained by Meta:

“Businesses today are facing a new reality: an uncertain macroeconomic landscape, increasing pressure on profitability, efficiency and business outcomes, and changing media consumption habits. As a result of these shifts, marketers are finding that their tried-and-tested marketing mixes are no longer performing as strongly as they once did. Instead, brands are discovering that spending more on digital platforms can reap rich rewards, including greater efficiency and return on ad spend.”

Who’d have thought, a company that generates the majority of its income from ad dollars is encouraging businesses to spend more on ads? What a surprise.

Aside from the obvious pitch, the 22-page report includes a range of research-backed notes and pointers as to why expanding your digital marketing initiatives can help to drive more business.

First off, Meta provides this interesting overview of the evolving online discovery and consumption process, which now includes messaging as a much more prominent channel.

As you can see at the far right, the main pillars of this new shift are the creator economy, the rise of short-form video, business messaging, and AI.

Which are probably the keys that you would expect, but each represents an important element of focus for marketers, based on broader habitual shifts among consumers.

Also worth noting: A rare mention of Meta’s crypto payments project Novi in the diagram, which is now run by an internal group called F2, which is focused on in-stream payments. Meta’s Novi project has faced a heap of roadblocks, and seems mostly on the outs, but Meta’s clearly keeping it in its plans, at least in this overview.

In the rest of the guide, Meta provides an in-depth overview of each of these four elements, including some interesting stats on consumption habits.

While there are also some valuable notes on the impact of different ad formats, versus their usage.

As per Meta:

“Research by Kantar found that, on average, Meta is 3.2X times more cost effective in delivering equity impact compared to television. Despite accounting for the lowest average share of spend (6%), Meta contributed to the second highest reach (44%) after television.”

The guide then provides some summary notes on how to action each of the highlighted elements, and integrate them into your approach.

Overall, it’s quick overview, with some interesting stats, that will no doubt get you thinking about the latest consumer shifts, and how you can align with each.

It could change your holiday marketing approach, or at the least, make you more aware of where consumers are now seeking insight and service.

You can download Meta’s full “Rethinking Media Mix Effectiveness in the New Digital Landscape” report here.