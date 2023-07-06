Meta Shares Video Ad Creative Tips [Infographic]

Looking for ideas for your own video content?

You should be – short-form video is the fastest-growing content type on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube, while Snapchat is also seeing solid growth with its Spotlight element, adding to its video focus, and Pinterest’s generating good engagement with its evolving video options.

If you want to maximize your opportunities this holiday season, video should be on your content radar. And while creating great video content is easier said than done, these tips from Meta could help.

Meta recently shared some simple ideas for creating better video clips, which could spark your creative energies, and get you thinking. You can check out Meta’s full video overview here, or take a look at the infographic below.