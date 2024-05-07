Meta Tests Instagram to Threads Cross-Posting

This is probably a good time to remind you that just because you can do something, doesn’t mean that you should.

With that in mind, today, Meta has confirmed that it’s testing a new option that will enable Instagram users to crosspost their updates to Threads, providing another way to feed your updates into its Twitter-like app.

As you can see in this example, posted by visual artist Justin Jarvis, some IG users are now able to switch on Instagram cross-posting, which can be activated for all posts, or on each individual update. It is not available for Reels as yet.

Meta has confirmed that it’s running a “global test” of the new option, with selected users able to access the new toggle in their IG settings.

As reported by TechCrunch:

“When users cross-post their Instagram posts, the caption will become text for the Thread post, and hashtags will be converted into plain text.”

Meta also added the capacity to cross-post from Facebook to Threads back in February, so Instagram cross-posting was probably an inevitability, as it makes it easier for Meta to funnel more content into its various apps.

But again, I would probably recommend against it.

Why? Because each platform is very different, and the formats and content that work on each will likely vary a lot, no matter your audience. You may find that it’s an easy way to maximize engagement with less effort, and there may well be certain announcements and updates that can be easily cross-posted, ensuring optimal efficiency in your messaging.

But in general, I would look to post specific updates to specific updates, in order to keep things fresh, and aligned with the strengths of each.

But if you want, you can switch on Threads cross-posting, on Facebook or IG, which will feed more updates through to your Threads presence.