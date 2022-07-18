 Skip to main content
site logo

Meta Tests New Option to Create Avatar-Aligned Cover Images for Your Facebook Profile

Published July 18, 2022
By
Content and Social Media Manager

Avatars are the new ‘fetch’, with Meta trying many ways to show you just how cool avatars are, and will be in the metaverse future – and how you really should be using them right now as an extension of your digital identity.

Meta’s latest avatar experiment is new graphic cover images for your Facebook profile, so you can superimpose your avatar over imagined scenes.

Meta avatar cover image

Cool right?

Now, not only can your profile image be of a cartoon character, as opposed to your real self, but you can also put that fake character into scenes of places that you’ve never been, and don’t even actually exist.

Nothing more meaningful as a representation of yourself.

Skepticism aside, Facebook’s latest avatar addition could provide you with another way to establish your avatar as a representation of yourself, and align your online activity with that persona, which will become increasingly the norm within VR and AR spaces.

Meta’s longer-term view is that you’ll eventually be conducting a wide range of activities in avatar form, with its latest 3D avatars now able to be used across Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and in its VR environment.

Meta avatar update

You can now also buy avatar clothes and digital fashion add-ons for your 3D character, which is another key opportunity of Meta’s avatar push.

As such, it makes sense for Facebook to also add in more options to showcase your avatar within the app – but then again, will people really align with their avatar so much that they’ll want to create a background image of their digital doppelganger in a non-real environment?

I guess, in a future-looking view, the idea could be that you could showcase your VR world and creations in this same way, by using a screenshot from VR as your header image.

But right now, I’m not sure it’s anything – but still, Meta really wants you to see how cool your virtual self can be, and maybe some people will like this.

Seems a little off to me, but maybe I’m old – though according to reports, I’m probably not as old as the most active Facebook users.

Filed Under: Social Media Updates

Editors' pick

  • Elon Musk
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Daniel Oberhaus/Wikimedia Commons on April 18, 2022
    Tracker

    The Complete Elon Musk–Twitter Saga

    For months, we’ve all been waiting to hear the verdict on Elon Musk’s $44 billion deal with Twitter. Now, as Musk seeks to terminate this deal, we must wait on the courts to decide the fate of this contract.

    By Emma Wiltshire and Andrew Hutchinson • July 11, 2022

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Welocalize Wins a 2022 American Best in Business Awards’ Silver Globee for its AI-Enabled Tech…
From Welocalize, Inc.
June 30, 2022
Kingstar Media Senior Director of Sales and Marketing Selected to the Forbes Agency Council
From Kingstar Media
July 11, 2022

Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

Get started

Read next
  • Elon Musk
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Daniel Oberhaus/Wikimedia Commons on April 18, 2022
    Tracker

    The Complete Elon Musk–Twitter Saga

    For months, we’ve all been waiting to hear the verdict on Elon Musk’s $44 billion deal with Twitter. Now, as Musk seeks to terminate this deal, we must wait on the courts to decide the fate of this contract.

    By Emma Wiltshire and Andrew Hutchinson • July 11, 2022
Latest in Social Media Updates
© 2022 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell